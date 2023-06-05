Balanced growth needed to save environment, says Governor

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 4

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has said protected and balanced development was necessary for protecting the environment. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of North Region Workshop on Environment at the NIT-Hamirpur today,

“Vegetation has special mentions in our religious texts and it is only in our culture that the trees and plants have been worshiped for ages,” he said.

Shukla said climate change was a major challenge for the world. He said India’s carbon emission was less than many western countries, adding that water scarcity was also a problem that needed to be addressed at the earliest.