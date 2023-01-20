Bali made vice-chairman with Cabinet rank

Shimla, January 19
The government has appointed Nagrota MLA RS Bali as vice-chairman of the HP Tourism Development Board in the rank of Cabinet minister. Bali has also been nominated chairman and director on the Board of Directors of HP Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.
Son of a former minister GS Bali, Raghubir is a first time MLA. He won with the highest margin among the Congress MLAs. He has apparently been given the posts with a Cabinet rank to address resentment in Kangra district, which has got just one Cabinet minister.
Meanwhile, the government has reconstituted the Board of Directors of HP State Industrial Development Corporation. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has been made chairman and Vishal Chambial vice-chairman.
