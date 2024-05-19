Bali: Rebel MLAs deserted mandate given to Congress

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 18

The Congress incharge for Dharamsala Assembly bypoll and Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), RS Bali, while addressing a press conference here today said that rebel Congress MLAs had deserted the mandate given to them as ruling party MLAs by people of their respective constituencies.

He said that the development of Dharamsala was possible only with the ruling Congress. It was now clear that Congress, having 34 MLAs, is going to continue in office for three-and-a-half years. Dharamsala would gain only if it is represented by an MLA of the ruling party, he said.

Bali said that CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had ushered in various developmental projects with a vision in mind to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state.

The biggest project to achieve this vision was the expansion of Gaggal airport. The BJP, while in power, compromised the expansion of Gaggal airport to promote Mandi airport, he alleged.

The Congress was not against promoting Mandi airport but not at the cost of Gaggal airport expansion.

He said that Dharamsala had witnessed maximum development under Congress rule. Most of the developmental projects in Dharamsala, including the Assembly complex, the head office of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and many other offices were given by Congress, Bali said.

