Ban migration of people with cattle

Several farmers have lost their cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease. As a result, many of them are not able to earn their livelihood. The disease had entered in the state with the cattle of migratory people. The government should immediately ban migration of cattle to prevent the spread of the disease to the interior areas of state. — Balbir, Kangra

Health sub-centre locked due to lack of staff

The health sub-centre in Sertundla, Haripurdhar, has been closed, owing to lack of staff. The sub-centre caters to around 1,500 people of the area. Even for minor ailments, these people have to travel to nearby town. The government should depute the required staff at the centre immediately.

— Vinod, Haripurdhar

School building under threat

Governmentl High School, Kaderu, in Kufri is under threat as two trees are on the verge of falling on the building. The Forest Department hasn’t taken any note of the situation. The trees should be axed immediately to avert any untoward incident. — Naresh, Kufri

