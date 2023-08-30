Ban on felling mango, 5 other species of trees in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

In a bid to check wood smuggling, the state government today imposed a blanket ban on felling of six species of trees, including mango.

“The decision will help curb illegal deforestation and preserve biodiversity of the state,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Apart from mango trees, other species on whose felling ban has been imposed are Triyambal (Ficus species), Toon (Toona ciliata), Padam or Pajja (Prunus cerasus), Ritha (Sapindus mukorossi) and Baan (Quercus leucotrichophora).

All six species have been brought under 10-year felling programme and these can now only be axed with prior permission from the Forest Department. “However, under the new regulations, felling of a maximum of five trees in a year for domestic purposes will be allowed,” Sukhu said.

The CM said there would be a total ban on export of timber and fuel wood of these six species out of the state, a measure aimed at curbing illegal trade and preserving the region’s valuable resources.

“The ban has been imposed to address the issue of illegal deforestation and for preservation of the biodiversity of the state. A revised list of permissible tree species has been notified, allowing only 13 species to be felled with prior intimation to the Range Officer, while felling of the other species will also require forest clearances,” the CM said.

“The step would not just help in safeguarding indigenous species, but will also play a pivotal role in wildlife preservation,” he added.

