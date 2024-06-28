Ban on going near water bodies in Solan

Solan, June 27
Solan District Magistrate (DM) Manmohan Sharma today issued directions to the public to desist from going near the banks of rivers, nullahs or any other water bodies in view of public safety.
These orders have come into effect immediately and will remain in force for the next two months. Legal action will be taken if anybody is found violating these orders.
According to the order, both sides of Ashwani Khud as well as its surrounding areas, and places around the Shani temple on the banks of Giri river at Giripul in Ser Banera village of Solan tehsil have been prohibited for all unauthorised tourism and business activities.
There will be a complete ban on bathing in Ashwani Khud and Giri river and organising picnics on the banks of these two rivers.
It has been clarified in these orders that due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon, going near the banks of rivers and drains can prove dangerous. On most occasions tourists go to take a dip in rivers and nullahs, where a sudden increase in the water level can pose a threat to their lives.
The DC directed the local police to actively coordinate with the district tourism officer to implement these orders in letter and spirit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...