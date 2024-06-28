Ban on going near water bodies in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 27

Solan District Magistrate (DM) Manmohan Sharma today issued directions to the public to desist from going near the banks of rivers, nullahs or any other water bodies in view of public safety.

These orders have come into effect immediately and will remain in force for the next two months. Legal action will be taken if anybody is found violating these orders.

According to the order, both sides of Ashwani Khud as well as its surrounding areas, and places around the Shani temple on the banks of Giri river at Giripul in Ser Banera village of Solan tehsil have been prohibited for all unauthorised tourism and business activities.

There will be a complete ban on bathing in Ashwani Khud and Giri river and organising picnics on the banks of these two rivers.

It has been clarified in these orders that due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon, going near the banks of rivers and drains can prove dangerous. On most occasions tourists go to take a dip in rivers and nullahs, where a sudden increase in the water level can pose a threat to their lives.

The DC directed the local police to actively coordinate with the district tourism officer to implement these orders in letter and spirit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan