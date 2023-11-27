Ban on single-use plastic at six-day Renuka Ji fair

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 26

The ban on single-use plastic and non-biodegradable substances during the six-day Renuka Ji fair that started on November 22 has helped in maintaining cleanliness and checking littering to a good extent. Special focus has been laid on maintaining cleanliness during the fair.

As many as 100 temporary toilets have been set up to facilitate devotees and check pollution. An adequate number of sanitary workers has been deputed to ensure cleanliness. Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, said, “Everyone should maintain cleanliness at the Renuka Ji fair. The district administration is trying to ensure a green and polythene-free Renuka Ji fair this year and all devotees have been urged not to use polythene and non-biodegradable substances.”

He said, “Besides, arrangements have been made for the safe disposal of solid waste, including plastic waste. Shopkeepers operating in the vicinity of the fair site have been provided carry bags to dispose of solid waste. Volunteers, too, have been deputed to regulate plastic waste disposal. The district administration has roped in NGO Waste Warriors as well as other local organisations to maintain cleanliness.”

Khimta said, “A waste bank has been set up near the fair site. The collected waste will be sent to various disposal facilities at Nahan and other places.”

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban #Solan