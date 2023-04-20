Ban use of flex boards in MC poll: Panwar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

Former Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Panwar has urged the State Election Commission to ban the use of flex boards in the upcoming MC elections.

“There should be a complete ban on the use of flex boards as the material is non-biodegradable,” wrote the Former Deputy Mayor.

Calling for a more eco-friendly approach and behaviour during the elections, Panwar said the use of plastic leaflets and flags had been stopped. Likewise, there should be a complete ban on the use of flex boards. The use of fossil fuel-driven vehicles should also be minimised, he added.

Panwar himself did not use flex boards when he contested the Shimla (Urban) seat in the recently held Assembly elections. Even for campaigning, he used a bicycle or moved around on foot in the constituency.