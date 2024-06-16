 Bangalore NCC cadets complete 26-day mountaineering course in Lahaul & Spiti : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Bangalore NCC cadets complete 26-day mountaineering course in Lahaul & Spiti

Bangalore NCC cadets complete 26-day mountaineering course in Lahaul & Spiti

Bangalore NCC cadets complete 26-day mountaineering course in Lahaul & Spiti

NCC cadets take part in mountaineering course at Jispa. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 15

NCC cadets of Christ University, Bangalore, wrapped up a rigorous 26-day basic mountaineering course (BMC) at the Jispa Mountaineering Sub-Centre in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Spearheaded by course coordinator Mohan Nazzu, the course saw the enthusiastic participation of 39 trainees — 20 boys and 19 girls — marking a significant milestone as the second BMC batch in the history of the Jispa Mountaineering Sub-Centre.

The training regimen was designed to hone the participants’ skills in various mountain activities, including rock climbing, rappelling, jumaring, river crossing, height gaining and rope management.

Under the expert guidance of Nazzu and his team of instructors, the trainees underwent a comprehensive programme aimed at equipping them with the necessary expertise to navigate the challenging terrain of the Himalayas.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, director Avinash Negi told The Tribune that the highlight of the course was the awe-inspiring ascent of the 5015-metre peak in Patseo, a monumental feat achieved by all 39 trainees and their dedicated instructors.

The challenging endeavour not only tested the physical endurance of the NCC cadets, but also served as a testament to their unwavering determination and teamwork, he added.

“Throughout the duration of the programme, participants were immersed in an environment that fostered camaraderie, resilience, and a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the region. The picturesque backdrop of Lahaul and Spiti provided an ideal setting for the trainees to push their limits and discover the immense rewards of conquering the mountains,” he said.

“The successful conclusion of the mountaineering course underscores Christ University’s commitment to holistic education and experiential learning. By providing students with opportunities to engage in such immersive experiences, the university aims to instil values of discipline, courage and leadership while nurturing a sense of adventure and exploration,” he added.

“As the trainees bid farewell to the breath-taking landscapes of Lahaul and Spiti, they carry with them not only memories of their arduous journey but also invaluable lessons that will undoubtedly shape their personal and professional lives for years to come,” Negi said.

“Earlier only disaster management-related courses were being provided at the Jispa Mountaineering Sub-Centre and it is for the first time that a basic mountaineering course was provided successfully to 39 NCC cadets. It will promote adventure tourism in the district and there is a vast potential for it here. In the coming days, we will try to explore the region for adventure tourism,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.





#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi


