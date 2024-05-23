Banikhet trust hosts bansuri sadhana camp

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 22

The serene Antarnirman Complex of the Yog Manav Vikas Trust, Banikhet, is currently abuzz with the melodious tunes of the flute as the Mystic Bamboo Academy is conducting its first-ever Bansuri Sadhana Shivir in the Himalayas. The camp began on May 17 and will conclude on May 24.

Founded by flautist Himanshu Nanda, a disciple of Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, the academy is celebrated for training enthusiasts in the ancient art of flute playing.

Traditionally held in various parts of India, this year’s camp in the tranquil hills of Chamba district offers participants a unique and inspiring environment. Kiran Dodeja, chairperson of Yog Manav Vikas Trust, said 38 sadhakas from diverse regions — including Pune, Bangalore, Fatehabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Kanpur, Shimla, Belgaum, Trivandrum, Rishikesh, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Chhattisgarh and Assam — are attending the camp.

Under the expert guidance of Nanda, participants are immersed in an intensive schedule from 7 am to 10 pm daily, encompassing prana sadhana, swar sadhana, bansuri meditation, bansuri mathematics and music and in-depth practice of various techniques. Each day culminates with student performances, showcasing their learning and progress.

Nanda, who also offers online basic courses for beginners, praised the Antarnirman complex for its ideal ambiance, stating that it enhanced the spiritual and musical journey of the participants. “The coolness and vibrations of this locale provide immense solace to all,” he said. Expressing her delight, Dodeja said it was an honour for the Yog Manav Trust and the Chamba district to have Himanshu Nanda and his team of trainees and sadhakas in Antarnirman.

“We look forward to organise more such shivirs in the coming years,” she said. The bansuri sadhana shivir not only enriches the participants, but also elevates the cultural and spiritual fabric of the local community, making it a significant event for the region, she added. Two more camps, one from June 2 to 6 for flute

players from the National Capital Region and another from June 10 to 14 for Punjab and Uttarakhand are also on the roster.

