Banikhet's student declared best athlete

Dalhousie, September 13
Devanshu Thakur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhunad, of Banikhet zone, was adjudged the best athlete in the district-level under-14 boys’ sports competition held at Government Senior Secondary School, Himgiri, today. Churah zone-II bagged the march-past trophy.
Deputy Speaker Hans Raj presided over the closing ceremony of the competition. Congratulating the winners, he said 65 players had been selected to participate in the state-level under-14 sports competition.
He also motivated players to perform better at the state-level so that they could bring laurels to the district. He assured them to provide sports kits soon.
Dr Hans Raj said eight sports events were organised in this four-day sports competition in which 310 participants from seven zones of the district took part. He announced Rs 51,000 to encourage the participants.
Churah zone-II was declared winner in kabaddi, badminton, athletics (overall) while Churah zone-I was the winner in kho-kho, wrestling (overall) and the chess competition, Banikhet zone was the winner in volleyball.
