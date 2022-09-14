Banikhet's student declared best athlete

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, September 13

Devanshu Thakur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhunad, of Banikhet zone, was adjudged the best athlete in the district-level under-14 boys’ sports competition held at Government Senior Secondary School, Himgiri, today. Churah zone-II bagged the march-past trophy.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj presided over the closing ceremony of the competition. Congratulating the winners, he said 65 players had been selected to participate in the state-level under-14 sports competition.

He also motivated players to perform better at the state-level so that they could bring laurels to the district. He assured them to provide sports kits soon.

Dr Hans Raj said eight sports events were organised in this four-day sports competition in which 310 participants from seven zones of the district took part. He announced Rs 51,000 to encourage the participants.

Churah zone-II was declared winner in kabaddi, badminton, athletics (overall) while Churah zone-I was the winner in kho-kho, wrestling (overall) and the chess competition, Banikhet zone was the winner in volleyball.

#dalhousie