Banjar hospital not in the pink of health

Kullu, May 10

Two of the six posts of doctors are lying vacant in the Civil Hospital in Banjar, leaving patients high and dry. People from Banjar and Sainj valleys, besides those from the Balichowki and Gadagushaini areas of Seraj valley in Mandi district, depend on the Banjar hospital.

Daulat Ram, a resident of Banjar, said, “The people are facing problems due to the absence of specialist doctors in the Civil Hospital (CH) as only gynaecologists are deployed here. Though tourism activities are on a upswing in Banjar valley, the health sector is not improving with a similar pace. In a case of a road accident, injured had to be referred to Kullu or Ner Chowk. Persons injured in the road accident here four days ago had to be referred to Kullu as only one doctor was present in the CH at that time. One patient died during the treatment in the CH, while another succumbed to his injuries in Kullu hospital.”

The hospital lacks ultrasound facility for many years now. “A machine worth lakhs installed here is gathering dust in the absence of a radiologist. People are forced to go to Kullu, 50 km away, to get an ultrasound done. They have to dole out hefty amount to private health institutions.

The government had assured to provide door-to-door health facilities in villages through mobile vans, but here the hospital lacks adequate staff and infrastructure,” said Mohit, another resident of the area.

The Banjar CH is being upgraded to 100-bed facility and the new building is nearing completion. Putting blame on the present government, Banjar MLA Surender Shourie said, “The previous BJP government had notified 35 posts along with seven additional doctors for the Banjar Civil Hospital, but these posts were denotified by the present government. The government should depute adequate doctors and specialists in the Banjar CH.”

He added that the previous BJP government had upgraded many hospitals in the state and sanctioned new posts. “Now, people are not getting treatment in hospitals. The government has a liability of Rs 300 crore to the outsourced laboratories in the government hospitals,” he added.

Ram Singh Mian, Chairman, of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Kullu and Lahaul Spiti, said, “The previous BJP government has not provided anything in the name of health facilities. Two blocks of the new building of the Banjar CH will be ready within two months. Five specialist doctors will be deployed here and other vacant posts will also be filled on priority.”

