Banjar-Jalori NH stretch a death trap

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 7

The stretch between Banjar and the Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri National Highway-305 has become a death trap for commuters. Two persons were killed in four accidents on this stretch over the past one fortnight.

Black spots and lack of crash barriers increase the risk of accidents on this road. Residents of Banjar and Sojha recently met Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh recently and urged him to conduct a survey to improve the condition of the road.

Local resident Rajender claims that around 200 persons have lost their lives in over 100 accidents in Sojha-Kainchi to Ghiyagi area over the past seven years. People from Kullu, Anni and Rampur and tourists visiting the Banjar valley take this road to reach the Jalori Pass, Raghupur and Serolsar Lake.

“Black spots should be rectified on priority. We are hopeful that the PWD Minister will take steps to prevent accidents on the road,” he adds.

Nearly a decade has passed since the road was given the status of a national highway, but its condition is like that of a link road, say locals. A bus takes six-seven hours to cover 120 km from Kullu district headquarters to Anni.

Residents of Anni and Nirmand say they face difficulties in commuting to the district headquarters. The route remains closed due to snowfall in winters. They add that they have been urging the government since 2007 to widen this road and construct a tunnel beneath the Jalori Pass.

The NH wing of the PWD has initiated the process of widening the Aut-Luhri highway.