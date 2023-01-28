Banjar road in poor condition

The road from Palach village to Kaliuni Chhadara in Banjar subdivision is in a pitiable state. The tarring work carried out by a contractor last year had worn out within 10 days. Its poor condition is damaging small vehicles, besides posing the risk of accidents, especially during the monsoon. The road should be metalled and penalties imposed on previous contractors for shoddy work. Karan Sharma, Banjar, Kullu

Shimla roads need repair

several roads in Shimla, especially in the interiors of the city, need immediate repair. In the absence of proper maintenance, their condition has worsened over the years. It has become difficult to drive on these roads. Even walking along the roads becomes difficult on a rainy day. Manoj Sharma, Shimla

Non-functional streetlights

Non-functional streetlights on the long stretch from Sanjauli to Bhattakufer is causing inconvenience to commuters. Pedestrians taking this route at night face the risk of falling and injuring themselves as the road is broken at some places. The authorities concerned should repair these streetlights as soon as possible. Kritika Thakur, Shimla

What our readers say

