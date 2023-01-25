Bank ex-manager booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 24

The police have booked a former manager of the branch of HP State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd at Ramshehar in Nalagarh for issuing fake release orders for four loan cases amounting to Rs 14.85 lakh.

An FIR was registered against former manager Ravinder Sharma on a complaint made by the Ramshehar branch staff last evening, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.

A special audit conducted by the bank revealed that Ravinder conspired with four loan defaulters and issued fake release orders for loans. These orders were not mentioned in the bank records and were issued fraudulently.

The audit committee recovered the photocopies of the release orders from the revenue circle concerned. An outstanding amount of Rs 14.85 lakh (principal amount and interest) in the four loan cases was due but the individuals refused to repay as their mortgage land has been released by the bank.

The Kasauli police had also registered an FIR against Ravinder Sharma in March 2022 for cheating when he was the manager of the bank’s Chandi branch. He had issued an NOC to a villager of Kasauli in violation of the norms.