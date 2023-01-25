Bank ex-manager booked for fraud

Solan, January 24
The police have booked a former manager of the branch of HP State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd at Ramshehar in Nalagarh for issuing fake release orders for four loan cases amounting to Rs 14.85 lakh.
An FIR was registered against former manager Ravinder Sharma on a complaint made by the Ramshehar branch staff last evening, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.
A special audit conducted by the bank revealed that Ravinder conspired with four loan defaulters and issued fake release orders for loans. These orders were not mentioned in the bank records and were issued fraudulently.
The audit committee recovered the photocopies of the release orders from the revenue circle concerned. An outstanding amount of Rs 14.85 lakh (principal amount and interest) in the four loan cases was due but the individuals refused to repay as their mortgage land has been released by the bank.
The Kasauli police had also registered an FIR against Ravinder Sharma in March 2022 for cheating when he was the manager of the bank’s Chandi branch. He had issued an NOC to a villager of Kasauli in violation of the norms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...