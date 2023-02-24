Bank fraud accused nabbed from Mumbai

Our Correspondent

Una, February 23

The Una unit of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has arrested a city resident from Mumbai for fraud.

He is accused of fraudulently securing loans from Kangra Central Cooperative Bank. He was absconding for a long time, but was arrested on Tuesday and brought here today.

According to a press note issued by the VACB, Dinesh David, a resident of Shailza Vihar colony here, had connived with the officials of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank and fraudulently secured loans to the tune of Rs 3 crore. He had not repaid the loans so far and had been absconding for a long time.

A team of the vigilance bureau, led by Inspector Harish Guleria, was in Mumbai for the last one week. The team arrested David on Tuesday with the help of Mumbai police and later produced him at a local court in Mumbai.

A transit remand was secured for four days while two criminal cases have been registered against him. The accused will now be produced in the Una District and Sessions Court tomorrow.