Banks to give maximum loans to priority sectors

Shimla, April 30
Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap suggested that banks will have to explore the possibility of loans to increase the credit deposit ratio. He chaired a meeting of UCO Bank’s District Level Consultant (DLRC) and Coordination Committee (DCC) to review the results and achievements till December 2023, under the Annual Loan Scheme for the year 2023-24 at Bachat Bhawan.
During the meeting, Bhima Dutta, Leading District Chief Manager Shimla (LDM) said the target of banks in loan distribution in Shimla in the Annual Loan Plan 2023-24 for December 2023 (from April 1, to Dec 31, 2023) was Rs 8,437.15 crore, against which till December 31, 2023, the banks had provided loans worth Rs 7,173.62 crore.
“With this, the bank has achieved its targets at the rate of 85.02 per cent” he said.
He also said that banks have achieved the targets in priority sector at the rate of 57.22 per cent and in non-priority sector at the rate of 330.18 per cent.
“Loans worth Rs 3,201.30 crore have been distributed in the agriculture sector, Rs 2,182.98 crore in micro, medium and small enterprises and Rs 3,779.57 crore in other primary sectors. Banks have registered continuous growth under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme and have issued a total of 88,059 kisan credit cards in the financial year 2023-24 by the end of December 2023” he said.
He added that understanding their responsibilities in the economic development of the district, the banks will give maximum loans to the priority sectors and help in raising the economic level of the people.
“In the financial year 2023-24, by the end of December 31, 2023, the total business in the district had reached Rs 56,571.86 crore” he said.
Discussions on loan deposit ratio, door-to-door KCC campaign, jan dhan se jan suraksha abhiyan, Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana), Atal Pension Yojana were also held in the meeting.
Distribution of loans
