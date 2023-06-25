Bara Bhangal residents seek repair of bridge, mule path

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 24

Residents of the Bara Bhangal valley in Kangra district have demanded immediate repair of the pedestrian and mule path that was damaged in flash floods last month.

Mansa Ram Bhangalia, pradhan of Bara Bhangal panchayat, while talking to mediapersons here, said that he had had apprised the SDM and the Block Development Officer, Baijnath, in May that the bridge connecting the valley and stretches of the mule path were washed away in flash floods following heavy rain but no steps had been initiated to repair them. If timely action was not taken, over 600 persons living in Bara Bhangal would face a shortage of foodgrains, he added.

He said that the valley was cut off from the rest of the state after a bridge on the Uhl river near Johari, 80 km from Palampur, collapsed. Many stretches of the mule path leading to the valley had disappeared following heavy rain and flash floods last month. He added that if the bridge and the mule path were not repaired the supply of foodgrains to Bara Bhangal was likely to be delayed.

SDM, Baijnath, DS Thakur said that as soon as the Deputy Commissioner releases funds, the repair of the bridge and the mule path would be undertaken.