 Bara Bhangal Valley cut off following bridge collapse : The Tribune India

Bara Bhangal Valley in Kangra district. File photo



Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 4

The Bara Bhangal valley of Kangra district has been cut off from the rest of the world following a bridge collapse on the Uhal river near Johari, 80 km from Palampur. Portions of the mule path leading to the valley have disappeared following heavy rain, snowfall and flash floods in the last three days. The supplies of food grains to Bara Bhangal are likely to be delayed following the bridge collapse.

Movement of people disrupted

The bridge and the path have been damaged. Movement of local people to Bir and Multhan has been disrupted because of heavy rain and snowfall. If timely action is not taken, over 600 people living in Bara Bhangal will face shortage of foodgrains in the coming months. —Mansa Ram, Panchayat pradhan, Bara bhangal

A government official said here today that efforts were being made to reconstruct the bridge and restore the mule path as the Thamsar Pass, the highest peak on the way to the valley, was likely to be opened in the next few days. Food grains are sent to the Bara Bhangal valley between June 15 and August 31 every year through the 60-km mule path.

Mansa Ram, panchayat pradhan of Bara Bhangal, said the bridge and the path had been damage. He said because of heavy rain and snowfall, movement of local people to Bir and Multhan was disrupted. Villagers were waiting for the restoration of the bridge and path. If timely action was not taken, over 600 persons living in Bara Bhangal would face shortage of foodgrains. He said he had apprised the Baijnath SDM of the situation.

Meanwhile, number of shepherds, who were on their way to Bara Bhangal, have been held up at different places like Pllachak, Panihartu and Rajgunda. However, their animals are reported to be safe.

