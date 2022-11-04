Barowalia sworn in as Lokayukta

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia (retd.) was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh in the presence of Governor RV Arlekar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary to the Governor, obtained the signature of the Lokayukta on the oath form.