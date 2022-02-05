Basant celebrations in Kullu district today

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 4

Like last year, Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated following government-issued guidelines regarding religious gatherings in the wake of the Covid pandemic, on Saturday.

In addition to the restrictions imposed last year, only fully-vaccinated devotees will be allowed to attend the events. The devotees,

however, will not be deprived of visiting the festivities to be held in Raghunathpur and Dhalpur. As per the latest orders of the State Executive Committee, in open spaces/outdoor areas, gatherings are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 300 persons (whichever is lower).

Various rituals will be held in the sanctum sanctorum of the chief deity Lord Raghunath after which the idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman will be brought in a decorated palanquin from the Raghunath Temple and placed in a wooden chariot (rath). Later, devotees will pull the rath from the northern end of Dhalpur Maidan to the camp temple in the middle of the Maidan. Maheshwar Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, who is also the “Chharibardar” (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath, will lead the traditional rath yatra. Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said the festival would be organised as per the guidelines issued by the government. —