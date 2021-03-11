Basketball Championship begins

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 11

The 43rd Senior State Basketball Championship started at Atal Indoor Stadium here today. The championship will end on August 14.

As many as 350 players of 26 men and women teams of the state are participating in the four-day event. SDM, Nurpur, Anil Bhardwaj inaugurated this championship while women teams of Sarkaghat and Lahaul Spiti played the first match.