Basketball tourney begins at Pinegrove School today

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 29

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, will host the four-day 12th All India Major Jagpal Memorial Junior Inter Public School Basketball Tournament for boys and girls from Tuesday to Friday.

Narayan Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kasauli (Solan) will be the chief guest. Students from twelve schools of the country will showcase their skills in the tournament.

The schools participating in the tournament include Army Public School (Dagshai), Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Daly College (Indore), Mayo College (Ajmer), Mayo College Girls’ School (Ajmer), Strawberry Fields High School (Chandigarh), The Lawrence School (Sanawar), The Punjab Public School (Nabha), The Shri Ram School (New Delhi), Welham Boys’ School (Dehradun), Welham Girls’ School (Dehradun) and the host, Pinegrove School.

