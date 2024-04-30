Basketball tourney begins at Pinegrove School today

Solan, April 29
Pinegrove School, Dharampur, will host the four-day 12th All India Major Jagpal Memorial Junior Inter Public School Basketball Tournament for boys and girls from Tuesday to Friday.
Narayan Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kasauli (Solan) will be the chief guest. Students from twelve schools of the country will showcase their skills in the tournament.
The schools participating in the tournament include Army Public School (Dagshai), Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Daly College (Indore), Mayo College (Ajmer), Mayo College Girls’ School (Ajmer), Strawberry Fields High School (Chandigarh), The Lawrence School (Sanawar), The Punjab Public School (Nabha), The Shri Ram School (New Delhi), Welham Boys’ School (Dehradun), Welham Girls’ School (Dehradun) and the host, Pinegrove School.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...