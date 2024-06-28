‘Hardeep Bawa deserves to be MLA’: Mukesh Agnihotri leads Congress campaign in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 27

The Congress today stepped up its election campaign for the Nalagarh byelection where several senior leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri led the campaign.

Agnihotri spoke in chaste Punjabi to deliver his speech at Bagheri, Mastanpura and Khera. He said, “It is Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa’s right to be chosen as MLA now and people can rely on him contrary to the MLA, who had resigned after 15 months. It is divine justice that Bawa will represent the constituency for the remaining 42 months”

He said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had pushed KL Thakur on the stage some months ago while he was campaigning for him. He dispelled speculation that the Congress government was not stable and said, “There is a strong government in the state having 38 MLAs and we have come to seek the 39th MLA from you.”

“Nine MLAs tried to oust our government but they failed to do so. Some MLAs are under misunderstanding that they will be elevated as ministers if the Congress government falls but let me assure you that we have a stable government, which is here to stay,” said Agnihotri.

“The former Independent MLA had belied the hopes of the voters. Did he seek public opinion before resigning from the Assembly prior to joining the BJP,” asked Agnihotri. “In the six byelections, four MLAs lost and now three more will lose in the present byelection,” he said.

Clarifying on Bawa’s antecedents, Agnihotri said, “There are cases against BJP MLAs also but Bawa is involved in political cases only.” He said the decision on nine MLAs was awaited in the Vidhan Sabha. No one can raise a finger at the chair of the Speaker. “They will face the music for misbehaving with the Speaker,” he added.

He urged people to break the norm of choosing an MLA from the opposition party and elect Bawa from the ruling party.

Agnihotri reiterated the Congress’ poll promise of providing Rs 1,500 to women, who had filled forms. He said that they would get Rs 18,000 every year. The promise of the old pension scheme had also been fulfilled. He assured people that their water-related problems would be addressed after July 10.

Congress state president Pratibha Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mukesh Agnihotri #Nalagarh #Solan