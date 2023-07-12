BBN belt suffers losses worth crores

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 11

The factories situated in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial hub have suffered losses worth crores of rupees as the area has been cut off from the rest of the state. The power supply is also disrupted since Sunday.

The BBN area has a turnover of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore per day. The workers’ presence at about 1,850 industrial units was negligible as access routes from Punjab and Haryana remained cut off.

With most of the seasonal nullahs and rivers in spate, even the local workforce could not reach factories. “Neither raw material could reach industrial units, nor the finished goods could be sent out,” said the production head of an industrial unit at Nalagarh.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has requested the state government to depute adequate teams of the NDRF to handle the situation.

