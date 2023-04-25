BCS pip YPS, lift cricket trophy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Bishop Cotton School (BCS) team won the 20th Goldstein Trophy on the heritage campus in Shimla in a hard-fought match against Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS) today.

In a thrilling final match between the two schools, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla (BCS) team successfully chased 197 that Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS) had scored.

With this, the four-day cricket tournament that started on April 21 culminated on Monday. Prominent schools from all across the country participated in the tournament.