BCS pip YPS, lift cricket trophy

Shimla, April 24
Bishop Cotton School (BCS) team won the 20th Goldstein Trophy on the heritage campus in Shimla in a hard-fought match against Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS) today.
In a thrilling final match between the two schools, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla (BCS) team successfully chased 197 that Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS) had scored.
With this, the four-day cricket tournament that started on April 21 culminated on Monday. Prominent schools from all across the country participated in the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA