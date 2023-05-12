BCS pupils meet Ruskin Bond at Mussoorie

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The students of Bishop Cotton School (BCS) at Shimla recently met the noted author and a school alumnus, Ruskin Bond, at his Mussoorie residence ahead of his 89th birthday.

Reminiscing his time at BCS, Bond said, “I owe a lot to the school. This is where I wrote my first short story and my love for books began. The school inculcates good manners and grooms a boy to be polite. This secret weapon has got me far in life.”

Born on May 19, 1934, the famed author attended the boarding school for eight years from 1943 to 1950. His books are filled with stories from his school days.