BCS pupils meet Ruskin Bond at Mussoorie

Shimla, May 11
The students of Bishop Cotton School (BCS) at Shimla recently met the noted author and a school alumnus, Ruskin Bond, at his Mussoorie residence ahead of his 89th birthday.
Reminiscing his time at BCS, Bond said, “I owe a lot to the school. This is where I wrote my first short story and my love for books began. The school inculcates good manners and grooms a boy to be polite. This secret weapon has got me far in life.”
Born on May 19, 1934, the famed author attended the boarding school for eight years from 1943 to 1950. His books are filled with stories from his school days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...