BDO office to be set up at Jawali

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced the opening of a Block Development Office and the upgrade of the 50-bed Civil Hospital to a 100-bed hospital in Jawali town of Kangra district.

He made these announcements while addressing a public meeting held as part of the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations at Jawali.

Thakur said, “Today the whole nation is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s freedom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to the people of the country to hoist the national Tricolour on their houses under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He said that the state had also completed 75 years of its existence and the government was celebrating the event by organising 75 events to educate the younger generation about its developmental, cultural and political journey. “This is the occasion to pay our respect and gratitude to leaders, doctors, engineers, teachers, employees, workers, farmers and above all, the people of the state, who contributed immensely towards its development,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had been recognised as one of the best states in Covid-19 management. He added that steps taken by the state government in tackling the spread of the virus were appreciated by the Prime Minister and other states as well.

Thakur said that under the ‘Naari Ko Naman’ programme launched from Dharamsala, 50 per cent concession was being provided in the fares of HRTC buses to women. The ‘Shagun Yojana’, ‘Grihini Suvidha Yojana’ and ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ scheme and assistance to women self-help groups had been started to ensure women empowerment, he added.

He said that families with chronically-ill patients were being provided an assistance of Rs 3,000 per month under the ‘Sahara Yojana’. He added that the government was also providing 125 units of free power to domestic consumers.

Thakur said that it was strange that a party with no guarantee of its own existence was giving 10 guarantees to the people of the state. he urged people to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure uninterrupted development in the state. He announced the upgrade of Government High School at Tallian to the senior secondary level.

Earlier, the Chief Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana-’Meri Policy Mere Haath’. He also inaugurated four development projects worth about Rs 9.11 crore for the Jawali assembly constituency. Jawali MLA Arjun Singh, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania and Indora MLA Reeta Dhiman were also present.