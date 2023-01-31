Be flexible: Himachal Govt tells truckers to end impasse over Adani cement plants' closure

Tribune News Service

Solan,January 30

Arki MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy today asked transporters to adopt a flexible approach to resolve the 47-day old impasse arising from the closure of two cement plants by the Adani management. He said the state government was keen to end the impasse soon.

Addressing transporters, who had converged at Darlaghat today, he said the state government would endeavour to provide alternative source of income for transporters as the current scenario had proved that they could no longer depend on the transportation business alone.

Awasthy said investors should coordinate with locals, who contribute to their progress. He said it was lamentable that the cement plant management was ignoring them.

Ramkrishan Sharma, former president, Baghal Land Loosers Transport Society, while addressing transporters said, “An early solution should be found to the impasse by the state government as truckers are getting restive.”

He said since the Adani management was unable to ensure functioning of the two plants, the state government should take over their operations as it had hit thousands of people linked directly and indirectly to the manufacturing units.

He alleged that the Adani management had failed to safeguard their interest which was appalling as they had contributed to the plants for years.

Transporters, who were keenly awaiting a meeting with the Chief Minister tomorrow, said they would decide their future course of action after meeting him.

Jai Dev Kaundal, president, Solan District Transporters Society, said the manner in which Adani group head had scaled down to the seventh rank from the second position in the 500 richest people list spoke volumes about his declining fortunes.

Chorus to step up the agitation is getting louder as no solution has been found despite several rounds of talks between the cement plant management and the transporters. Adopting stern measures like a farmer maha panchayat and blocking roads were being considered by agitating transporters.

To meet CM today

Transporters were keenly awaiting a meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday. They would decide their future course of action after meeting the CM, they said

Chorus to step up the agitation is getting louder as no solution has been found despite several rounds of talks between the cement plant management and the transporters

