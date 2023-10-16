Be force behind change in society, Air Chief Marshal advises students

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, October 15

“You must first ensure ‘change’ in yourself that you want to see in society,” said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, while addressing the golden jubilee function of Dalhousie Public School here today.

He underlined the importance of self discipline in life and said, “We live in a fast-changing world and the youth like you are better equipped to be the driving force behind the change desired for the nation. Discipline will be a underlining virtue and strength for your life”.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, “Seeing hard work behind your show, I see future leaders, Generals, Admirals and sportspersons. You will carry the torch of the future for which you need to come out of your comfort zones.”

Today’s event marked the conclusion of the two-day event showcasing students’ achievements, extraordinary talents and an impassioned celebration of the school’s storied legacy. Before the final event, the Air Chief Marshal inaugurated a shooting range, adding another layer of sophistication to the school’s infrastructure. It provides students with an exclusive platform to refine their shooting skills, fostering precision, discipline and a spirit of excellence.

DGP Sanjay Kundu presided over the inauguration of the PowerPlay Gymnasium yesterday. The cultural tapestry unfurled with the pulsating beats of ‘Aavahan’, a drum performance by boys, not only set the tone but also reverberated with energy that echoed throughout the celebrations. The captivating Krishna dance on “Kanha so ja zara” wove a spell of artistic brilliance, enthralling the audience with its grace and emotive expression.

In a display of disciplined artistry, Tae kwon do demonstrations by both seniors and juniors showcased not only skills but also indomitable prowess cultivated through rigorous training. The high-octane Zumba performance by girls injected a contemporary flair, resonating with the dynamic ethos of the school.

The young prodigies transported the audience through time with a retro dance, effortlessly evoking the golden era. A dazzling PT display not only showcased the physical prowess of the students but also served as a living testament to the unwavering discipline instilled in them.

Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon presented a comprehensive report on the school’s achievements, coupled with a compelling vision for future.

#Dalhousie