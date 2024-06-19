Be prepared for monsoon, Depts told

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 18

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has said the cleaning of wells and drains should be done in mission mode before the onset of monsoon in Kangra district. The development block officers have been instructed to take effective steps for water drainage in all panchayats so that rainwater does not stop anywhere.

Human safety first In view of construction work on two four-lane projects in the district, we have asked the company and the NH authority to take steps related to human safety before the onset of monsoon. — Hemraj Bairwa, Kangra DC

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been instructed to prepare in advance a list of roads and other places prone to landslides. Effective steps should be taken to reduce the damage caused by landslides. Besides the PWD, instructions have been issued to IPH and Electricity Department to keep JCB machines and necessary equipment ready from the point of view of disaster management.

The Deputy Commissioner said appropriate steps would be taken to keep people updated on weather with regular forecast. “Keeping in view the excavation and ongoing construction work on two four-lane projects in the district, we have asked the company and the NH authority to take steps related to human safety before the onset of monsoon,” the DC told The Tribune.

He said there should be no delay at any level in relief work during a disaster. Guidelines have been given to open disaster management control rooms at the district and subdivision level so that the disaster can be dealt with immediately, he added.

All Departments have also been directed to appoint nodal officers for works related to disaster management during the monsoon season.

