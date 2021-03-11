Bedeian alumni association gets new executive

Purnima Chauhan has been elected president of Ex-Bedeian Alumni Association (EBA). Sheetal Sharma has been chosen secretary while Guneet Kaur will be the treasurer of the association. The other members include Deepti Pajni (convenor), Gitanjali Mahendra (member), Neha Valia (member), Preeti Kaundal (member), Jyotika Brari (member) and Snigdha Bhatt (member). College Principal Sr Molly Abraham wished the executives all the best in their multiple endeavours. Besides, St. Bedes is initiating a voluntary clean-up of the mountains at Naldhera on the World Environmental Day, on June 5. The students and alumni will come together to make the activity sustainable and replicable.

Physical efficiency test on June 1

All students who have applied for admission to MA/MPEd (Physical Education) first year for the session 2022-23 will have to report for physical efficiency test on June 1 at the HP University playground at 9 am. They should report with a complete set of documents, including a copy of the application form, matriculation certificate, Himachali bonafide certificate, photocopy of identity card proof. All candidates appearing for the test should be in proper sports dress.

Close schools on May 31: Parents

The Student Parent Forum has demanded that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla on May 31, the day should be declared a holiday for government and private schools in the city. Forum’s convener Vijender Mehra said schoolchildren and office goers were facing a lot of traffic problems for the past few days due to the ongoing preparations for the visit. He said traffic jams would be frequent on May 31, so schools should be closed so that schoolchildren don’t face any inconvenience.

ABVP council meet concludes

The ABVP’s National Executive Council meeting concluded here on Sunday. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe addressed the delegates from all over the country on Sunday. As many as four resolutions — including ‘Stop unethical interference of state governments in education sector’, ‘current national scenario’, ‘student-centred and future-oriented national education policy’, and ‘youth should move towards making a self-reliant India’ — were was passed in the three-day meeting. Before passing these resolutions, the representatives discussed it in detail. There was also a discussion on restarting the Inter-State Student Jeevan Darshan (SEAL) project after the Covid disruption. Through this project, students of northeastern states are made to visit different parts of India.