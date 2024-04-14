‘Before CM, JP Nadda tried to undermine Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 13

BJP national president JP Nadda was trying to weaken Hamirpur district politically, claimed Prem Kaushal, the chief spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), here today. He said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was not the only one being attacked by the conspiracies of the BJP.

Nadda had tried to “weaken Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal”, who hail from the district, Kaushal added.

He said the horse trading of MLAs in the state, due to which six Congress MLAs switched to the BJP, was a well-thought-out conspiracy. “The BJP would not get any benefit from this,” he said, adding that the people of the district had understood the political “greed” of the six rebels, who jumped from one party to another for self-interest. He said the people would defeat them in byelections as they had betrayed the voters who had elected them to the Vidhan Sabha just 14 months ago. “They would not be able to face voters in their constituencies,” Kaushal said.

He said the BJP rally at Gandhi Chowk “flopped” as people did not turn up to listen to the party leaders.

He added that the top leadership of the BJP was present at the rally, including ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajiv Bindal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, MLA Ashish Sharma and two BJP candidates. Despite this, the gathering was “small” and the leaders were worried over the poor response, Kaushal claimed.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #JP Nadda #Prem Kumar Dhumal #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu