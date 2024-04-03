 Below 60% voting: Special drive to be held in 78 Kangra polling centres : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Below 60% voting: Special drive to be held in 78 Kangra polling centres

Below 60% voting: Special drive to be held in 78 Kangra polling centres

Below 60% voting: Special drive to be held in 78 Kangra polling centres

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 2

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa today said that in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a special voter awareness campaign would be started in 78 polling centres in Kangra district where the voting percentage was less than 60 per cent in the 2019 parliamentary elections. He virtually presided over a meeting of the SVEEP campaign.

He said that instructions had been given to Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to visit polling stations and take appropriate steps to increase the voting percentage. He added, “In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 78 polling stations in Kangra district had recorded less than 60 per cent voting, including the highest 30 such centres in Jaisinghpur, 16 in Baijnath, three in Nurpur, six in Dehra, five in Jaswan Pragpur, one in Jwalamukhi and two such polling stations each in Sullah and Nagrota. Less than 60 per cent voting was also recorded in three polling stations in Shahpur, six in Dharamsala and four polling stations in Palampur.”

Bairwa said that a special awareness campaign would be started in six polling stations with less than 72 per cent voting. Under the campaign, better facilities would be provided in the polling centres, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, he added. The Assistant Election Officers would visit these polling centres and make the voters aware of polling so that the voting percentage could be improved.

He said that under the SVEEP programme in the district, special focus would be laid on making voters aware through various new and traditional activities. “The district administration is trying to ensure that on the voting day on June 1, all voters in the district come out of their homes and exercise their right to franchise,” he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Jassal gave detailed information about the SVEEP campaign for Kangra district. He said that under the campaign, awareness campaigns would be started at various levels in the district. “Guidelines have been given to Assistant Election Officers so that voters can be made aware of the importance of voting,” he added.

Jassal said that speech, rangoli and general knowledge competitions regarding the elections were also being planeed in educational institutions. “The district administration will motivate people to vote by handing them invitation letters for voting and by putting a stamp on their wrists, requesting their participation in the elections. Besides, every voter will be encouraged to actively participate in the voting process by providing selfie points and signing on the voter signature wall,” he added.

All Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildar (Election) Sanjay Rathore and Naib Tehsildar (Election) Sanjay Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and ca...

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies