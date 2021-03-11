Beneficiaries forced to attend PM Modi's Shimla rally: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today accused the government of misusing official machinery and public money for the programme organised to commemorate eight years of the NDA government.

The Mandi MP, in a press note here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disappointed the people. She alleged that the beneficiaries of government schemes were forcefully mobilised for the programme. Government officials pressured the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana along with ASHA workers, activists of Mahila Mandals and others to participate in the function.

Pratibha said it was the right of eligible people to enjoy the benefits of government schemes. Using welfare schemes for political gains was a violation of their right to privacy, she added.

She said the PM should hold a dialogue with people affected by inflation and unemployed youth so as to understand their pain and misery.

