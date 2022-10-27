Bengaluru tourist murdered in Kullu

KULLU, OCTOBER 26
The police registered a case of murder after a body was found near the Gharahan nullah in Nagod forest at Kasol village in the Parbati valley of this district today.
SP Gurdev Sharma said a resident of Kasol spotted the body and informed the police. A mobile phone, watch and Aadhaar card was found from the spot. The victim was identified as Sonu Kumar of Bengaluru. He had reportedly come alone to Kullu on Diwali. He further added that a knife was also found from the spot and it was most likely that the victim was stabbed.
The SP said directions related to the investigation were given to the investigating officer after closely examining the spot . He said, “A team of the Science Laboratory, Mandi, inspected the spot and the evidence present in and around the site had been collected.”
He added that a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and further investigations were under way. He said the requisition for a sniffer dog had been sent and every effort was being made to trace the culprit involved in the murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...