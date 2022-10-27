Bengaluru tourist murdered in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 26

The police registered a case of murder after a body was found near the Gharahan nullah in Nagod forest at Kasol village in the Parbati valley of this district today.

SP Gurdev Sharma said a resident of Kasol spotted the body and informed the police. A mobile phone, watch and Aadhaar card was found from the spot. The victim was identified as Sonu Kumar of Bengaluru. He had reportedly come alone to Kullu on Diwali. He further added that a knife was also found from the spot and it was most likely that the victim was stabbed.

The SP said directions related to the investigation were given to the investigating officer after closely examining the spot . He said, “A team of the Science Laboratory, Mandi, inspected the spot and the evidence present in and around the site had been collected.”

He added that a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and further investigations were under way. He said the requisition for a sniffer dog had been sent and every effort was being made to trace the culprit involved in the murder.

