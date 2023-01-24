'Best Electoral Practices' award for 3 officers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 23

Three officers from the state have been selected for the Best Electoral Practices Awards for 2022. The Election Commission of India confers these awards every year to selected officers and organisations from across the nation for their distinguished services in the electoral process.

To be honoured by President Maneesh Garg CEO Pankaj Rai DC, Bilaspur Nipun Jindal DC, Kangra

HP Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg bagged the Best State Award for his planning and execution of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme during the Vidhan Sabha polls last year.

It recognised various initiatives taken at the state-level such as UTSAV, Mission 277, Elderly persons’ day, online election quiz, Gram Sabha meetings, Chatbot Voter Sathi and election pledge which led to enhanced electoral participation.

Meanwhile, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Pankaj Rai and Kangra DC-cum-DEO Nipun Jindal won the award in the general category for SVEEP activities and an IT initiative, respectively.

The President of India will give these awards at a function held by the ECI on the occasion of National Voter’s Day on January 25 in New Delhi.