Best practices award for SJVN

Shimla, January 19
The SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) has been awarded the Greentech International Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Best Practices Award 2023. The award was presented by Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police, Goa during the 2nd Annual Greentech International Awards 2023 ceremony.
