Best presentation award for KVK scientist

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 30

Dr Aarti Shukla, a senior scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Solan, at Kandaghat bagged the ‘best presentation award’ during the Annual Zonal Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone 1.

Dr Shukla bagged the first prize among 13 KVKs of Himachal for her presentation of activities at the Kendra. It is managed by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

The workshop was jointly organised by ICAR ATARI, Ludhiana, and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, at Uttaranchal University, Dehradun. As many as 72 KVKs of Zone 1 participated in the workshop.

The presentation highlighted the work on popularisation of natural farming, mushroom cultivation, use of mulch in fruit and vegetable crops, integrated nutrient management in tomato and capsicum and eco-friendly steps for the management of diseases and pests attacking vegetable and fruits.

The KVK is also working towards popularisation of improved varieties of oilseed and pulse crops, millets and formation of two farmer-producer organisations for Kandaghat and Dhrampur.

On the last day of the workshop, state-wise best KVK and best presentation awards were given by Renu Singh, Director and VC of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, Nauni University, congratulated Dr Aarti for bringing laurels to the varsity.