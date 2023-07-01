Best presentation award for KVK scientist

Solan, June 30
Dr Aarti Shukla, a senior scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Solan, at Kandaghat bagged the ‘best presentation award’ during the Annual Zonal Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone 1.
Dr Shukla bagged the first prize among 13 KVKs of Himachal for her presentation of activities at the Kendra. It is managed by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.
The workshop was jointly organised by ICAR ATARI, Ludhiana, and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, at Uttaranchal University, Dehradun. As many as 72 KVKs of Zone 1 participated in the workshop.
The presentation highlighted the work on popularisation of natural farming, mushroom cultivation, use of mulch in fruit and vegetable crops, integrated nutrient management in tomato and capsicum and eco-friendly steps for the management of diseases and pests attacking vegetable and fruits.
The KVK is also working towards popularisation of improved varieties of oilseed and pulse crops, millets and formation of two farmer-producer organisations for Kandaghat and Dhrampur.
On the last day of the workshop, state-wise best KVK and best presentation awards were given by Renu Singh, Director and VC of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.
Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, Nauni University, congratulated Dr Aarti for bringing laurels to the varsity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...