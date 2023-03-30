Better facilities sought for patients visiting PGI

Shimla, March 29
A delegation of the Himachal Student Union, Chandigarh, (HIMSU) urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide better facilities for patients visiting the PGI for treatment.
The delegation apprised the CM of the problems being faced by patients at Himachal Sarai Bhawan in Sector 24 and Himachal Seva Sadan in Sector 25, Chandigarh.
The delegation urged Sukhu to install a solar grid system at these places and give concession on room rent charges to the patients staying there for a longer period for treatment. The students also urged him to provide free ambulance facility to the PGI for the patients.
The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the government would fulfil their genuine demands on priority and would ensure better facilities to the patients residing at Himachal Sarai Bhawan and Himachal Sadan.
