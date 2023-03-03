Better heli taxi service sought to boost tourism in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

The Tourism Industry Stakeholders’ Association has demanded an increase in the number of flights, capacity of heli taxi and changes in the timings so that the inflow of tourists travelling from Chandigarh to Shimla can be improved.

Association president Mohinder Seth says, “The footfall of tourists has been declining in Shimla in the recent times due to various factors. We are trying to explore possibilities to increase the inflow and stay time of tourists in the city. Poor air connectivity is one of the major factors for the declining numbers and needs to be addressed on a priority.”

Seth says private company providing heli taxi services from Chandigarh to Shimla has been operating only one flight with the capacity of just 11 seats. Further, the heli taxi service is not suitable for passengers arriving at Chandigarh airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Most of the flights from these cities arrive between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm while the heli taxi service departs from the Chandigarh airport at 9 am.

The association members say maximum tourists arriving in Shimla by air are from these cities. Tourists coming on weekends also face inconvenience because of inadequate heli taxi service for Shimla. The private firm should either operate flights seven days a week or take holiday on any of the weekdays, they say.

Moreover, the association says, heli taxi lands at the Jubbarhatti airport and it takes another hour to reach Shimla by road. The heli taxi service should be operated from the Dhalli heliport as it is a central place for tourists as well as locals.

Poor air connectivity