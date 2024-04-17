Bharat Electronics Ltd inks pact with IIT-Mandi for semiconductors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, for cooperation in research and technology and product development for semiconductors, quantum technologies and drones.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the BEL and the IIT-Mandi. It will support indigenisation of products/solutions being supplied by the BEL to its customers and is in line with the Union Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, according to a BEL statement.

The BEL is an electronics company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of professional-grade electronic equipment, systems, sub-systems and modules in the areas of communications, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radars, satcom, telecommunications and networking, solar photovoltaic and strategic electronic components.

