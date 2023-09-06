Bharat Jodo Padyatra conference tomorrow

Shimla: The state unit of the Congress will organise the Bharat Jodo Padyatra conference in all districts on September 7 from 5 pm to 6 pm. State Congress president Pratibha Singh said party leader Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year to address the issues of rising inflation, unemployment, national security, mutual brotherhood, etc. The All India Congress Committee has asked all states to organise the Bharat Jodo Conference on September 7 to commemorate one year of the start of the yatra.
#Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Pratibha Singh #Rahul Gandhi #Shimla
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...