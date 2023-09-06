Bharat Jodo Padyatra conference tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla: The state unit of the Congress will organise the Bharat Jodo Padyatra conference in all districts on September 7 from 5 pm to 6 pm. State Congress president Pratibha Singh said party leader Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year to address the issues of rising inflation, unemployment, national security, mutual brotherhood, etc. The All India Congress Committee has asked all states to organise the Bharat Jodo Conference on September 7 to commemorate one year of the start of the yatra.

