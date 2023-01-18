Dharamsala, January 18
The Bharat Jodo yatra entered Himachal on Wednesday morning.
Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh joined the Yatra in Indora area of Kangra district.
Rahul Gandhi, along with about 1,000 people, is walking 11km before taking a halt at Kathgarh area of Indora tehsil.
The entire road stretch on which the Yatra was taking place has been lined with posters and cut-outs of Rahul Gandhi.
#Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #mukesh agnihotri #pratibha singh #rahul gandhi #sukhvinder singh sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu
Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...