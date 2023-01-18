Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 18

The Bharat Jodo yatra entered Himachal on Wednesday morning.

Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh joined the Yatra in Indora area of Kangra district.

Rahul Gandhi, along with about 1,000 people, is walking 11km before taking a halt at Kathgarh area of Indora tehsil.

The entire road stretch on which the Yatra was taking place has been lined with posters and cut-outs of Rahul Gandhi.

