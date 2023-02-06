Bharmour area cut off after bridge collapse

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, February 5

A 33-metre-long Luna bridge on the national highway 154A collapsed due to a landslide in Bharmour subdivision on Saturday late night. The mountainous terrain of Bharmour has been cut off from Chamba, the district headquarters, after the bridge collapse.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner DC Rana took stock of the situation and gave necessary guidelines to the JSW and the GMR company managements besides the departments concerned regarding restoration of the national highway so that the people of the area could get food and daily use items and do not face problems in delivery of goods.

He directed the Health, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Departments, tehsildar Bharmour and Holi to provide essential items to the people.

The DC said for the convenience of people, the movement of vehicular traffic would be restored within four days by installing a bailey bridge at Luna while a pedestrian path for the people would be constructed by tomorrow (Monday). He assured the people that the problem would be resolved soon.

He said this was the second case of a bridge collapse in Bharmour tribal subdivision in the last two days. Earlier, the bridge built on the Choli rivulet on the Chamba-Holi road was damaged. The construction work of this bridge was going on in full swing. The DC instructed the JSW manager to speed up the construction work of Choli bridge.