Bharmour, Pangi cut off

Dharamsala, July 11
Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba have been cut off from the rest of the district as roads leading to these tribal areas have been damaged due to landslides.
Sources said that due to heavy rainfall in the last two days, the Chamba-Bharmour road was damaged near the Bagga Dam. The road leading to the Pangi valley through Sach Pass was also closed as the road leading from Tissa to Sach Pass had been blocked due to landslides.
When contacted, Chamba DC Apoorv Devgan also confirmed that the roads to Bharmour and Pangi had been damaged due to landslides and the areas were cut off from the rest of the district. He, however, clarified that though the areas were cut off, there was no shortage of essential supplies. The PWD authorities were trying to restore the damaged roads, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials