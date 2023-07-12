Bharmour, Pangi cut off

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 11

Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba have been cut off from the rest of the district as roads leading to these tribal areas have been damaged due to landslides.

Sources said that due to heavy rainfall in the last two days, the Chamba-Bharmour road was damaged near the Bagga Dam. The road leading to the Pangi valley through Sach Pass was also closed as the road leading from Tissa to Sach Pass had been blocked due to landslides.

When contacted, Chamba DC Apoorv Devgan also confirmed that the roads to Bharmour and Pangi had been damaged due to landslides and the areas were cut off from the rest of the district. He, however, clarified that though the areas were cut off, there was no shortage of essential supplies. The PWD authorities were trying to restore the damaged roads, he said.

