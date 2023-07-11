Bharmour, Pangi roads blocked due to landslides

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 11

Bharmour and Pangi tribal areas of Chamba were cut off from rest of the district owing to landslides.

Chamba-Bharmour road was damaged near Bagga Dam and the road leading to Pangi valley through Saach pass was also closed as road leading from Tissa to Saach pass has been blocked due to landslides.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Appoorv Devgan said PWD authorities were trying to restore the damaged roads so that vehicular traffic could be restored.

The deputy commissioner said that the total damage due to rains in Chamba district till date has been estimated at about Rs 80 crores. Major damage has been reported to roads, power supply infrastructure and water supply schemes, he said.

