Bharmour temples hold visitors in awe

Dharamsala, June 9

Bharmour is known world over for its elegant cluster of temples, of which Manimahesh temple dedicated to lord Shiva is the most prominent. The complex of 84 shrines has four important temples — Ganesh temple, Laxmi (Lakhan) Devi temple, Narsingh temple and Manimahesh temple, collectively a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Owing to their historical, cultural and archaeological significance, the temples have been collectively declared a protected monument of national importance by the Centre.

Manimahesh temple is built in the Pratihara style and stands majestically as the largest ‘shikhar’ temple in Bharmour. It is similar to the earliest temples of Chamba town and was built by Sahil Verman around 920-940 AD. A carved inscription dating back to 1417 AD is found on a small slab of the white marble in the temple.

The temple is built on a raised platform with rough-hewn stones facing east. It is dedicated to Manimahesh (Shiva). The main deity is worshipped here in the form of Shivalinga, which is placed inside the temple, besides the images of gods and goddesses, including a brass image of Nandi, Durga with a child in her lap and Ganesh.

Manimahesh is also the chief presiding deity of famous ‘jatra’ (pilgrimage) and those who cannot afford to take a difficult 26-km journey ahead for a holy dip in the Manimahesh lake pay obeisance here itself and return.

Bharmour, earlier known as Brahmpura, was the ancient capital of the erstwhile Chamba princely state. Situated in the Budhil valley, 59 km from the town of Chamba, Bharmour is known for its scenic beauty and ancient temples.

Popular as Shiva Bhumi (abode of lord Shiva), it stands protected within Pir-Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges, between Ravi and Chenab valleys. The land has abundant alpine pastures and provides home to nomadic shepherds, known as Gaddis.

