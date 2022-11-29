Bhatiyat road linking Lahru, Chowari prone to accidents

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, November 28
The five-km stretch of the Lahru-Chowari road connecting neighbouring Bhatiyat subdivision has become accident prone. This stretch was badly damaged due to massive landslides on August 19. Driving on this damaged single-lane road, especially at night, is a nightmare. At least three spots on this road stretch are in bad shape, causing hardships to commuters.
The PWD undertook some restoration work on the landslide-affected road but did not ensure adequate repair. This road stretch has high hills on one side and a deep gorge on the other. Plying of vehicles on the damaged stretch has become risky, as there are no parapets or crash barriers on the gorge side. Landslides have narrowed the road stretch, which is the shortest route for the residents of Chamba district travelling to Kangra district and the rest of the state via the Jot-Chuwari road. This road is frequently used by people visiting tourist destinations in Chamba. Commuters have demanded installation of signboards on damaged portions of the road stretch.
Local commuters, who use the road regularly, have appealed to the PWD to repair it. They have also demanded the installation of crash barriers on three locations to avert accidents.
Vijay Verma, Executive Engineer, PWD division, Chuwari, says that the department has started the construction of a protection wall on some portions of the damaged road. The estimate for the said work has been prepared.
