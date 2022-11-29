Bhatiyat road linking Lahru, Chowari prone to accidents

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, November 28

The five-km stretch of the Lahru-Chowari road connecting neighbouring Bhatiyat subdivision has become accident prone. This stretch was badly damaged due to massive landslides on August 19. Driving on this damaged single-lane road, especially at night, is a nightmare. At least three spots on this road stretch are in bad shape, causing hardships to commuters.

Work initiated: XEN The department has started constructiong a protection wall on some portions of the damaged road. It has also prepared an estimate for the work. Vijay Verma, Executive engineer, PED Division, Chowari

The PWD undertook some restoration work on the landslide-affected road but did not ensure adequate repair. This road stretch has high hills on one side and a deep gorge on the other. Plying of vehicles on the damaged stretch has become risky, as there are no parapets or crash barriers on the gorge side. Landslides have narrowed the road stretch, which is the shortest route for the residents of Chamba district travelling to Kangra district and the rest of the state via the Jot-Chuwari road. This road is frequently used by people visiting tourist destinations in Chamba. Commuters have demanded installation of signboards on damaged portions of the road stretch.

Local commuters, who use the road regularly, have appealed to the PWD to repair it. They have also demanded the installation of crash barriers on three locations to avert accidents.

