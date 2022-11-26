Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Bhattakufer bypass in pathetic state

The Bhattakufer bypass road near the Fruit Mandi in Shimla is dotted with potholes. The road till Dhalli is in a poor state, causing inconvenience to commuters. It is becoming difficult to drive smaller vehicles through this road. The authorities concerned must repair the road at the earliest. Naresh Kumar, Shimla

Police itself flouting traffic rule

The police are supposed to enforce law on everyone but a wrong example is set when police personnel are seen violating law themselves. A police jeep was seen driving in the wrong direction on the one-way road in the Khalini market. Appropriate action should also be taken against police personnel for violating law. Satish Kumar, Shimla

Homework still being sent on parents’ phone

The Covid pandemic is over, but the practice of sending homework of schoolchildren, especially those in primary classes, on parents’ mobile phones still continues. The parents rue that teachers should make the students note the homework in their diaries, so that they can learn to be self-reliant and responsible. Kalpana Chauhan, Shimla